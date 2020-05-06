As Covid-19 hobbles the industrial meat industry, small producers are having a moment

While the industrial market is facing ruin, small-scale producers are seeing a heyday. In the U.S., more than 167,000 farms sell $8.7 billion worth of meat and produce directly to consumers, restaurants and retailers each year, reports the USDA . With some farmers markets closed due to the pandemic, many have shifted their businesses online, and farms across the country report that customers are following in droves.

“Inventory management is the hardest part,” Johnson said. “We were growing slowly and steadily over the years. Now we’re not able to keep up with demand.”

Tucked between Boulder and Longmont, SkyPilot sits within reach of an affluent customer base that lately has been eager for an excuse to leave the house. The location is a double-edged sword, though. Farms farther from town might not share its convenience, but manage to avoid the high land prices that help explain why a pound of SkyPilot ground pork costs about $3 more than what you find at the grocery store.

The farm sprawls across 43 acres of alfalfa, with 500 chickens, 550 sheep (100 more lambs are expected this season) and dozens of pigs. Their house, a relic of the 1890s, stands in a cluster with the sheep corrals and hog pens beneath towering cottonwood trees. No corner escapes the bleating of the lambs.

In the time before Covid-19, maybe six customers would stop by for pickups each day. Lately, they see as many as 30. Scariot bought a shipping container at auction, spruced it up with windows and a side door, added a large freezer and refrigerator, and voila: the farm stand. Inside, cartons of eggs, bags of coffee, jars of honey, jugs of milk, wheels of cheese and brown paper sacks filled with various cuts of meat are labeled and awaiting customers. The coffee, milk, cheese and honey are all new since the outbreak, contributed by other producers who recognize the benefit of selling from a single hub.

At first, Johnson said, there was a rush of people stocking up in bulk. Since then, orders have lightened, but she still puts the kibosh on most requests of more than two-dozen eggs to ensure there’s enough to go around. One sack awaiting pickup is for a caterer who shifted his business to prepared meal delivery. It includes breakfast sausage links, spiced lamb and pork sausages, bacon, lamb chops, two racks of lamb and five dozen eggs.

Although small-scale producers may have escaped the fallout of the shuttered commercial meat packing facilities, they are not immune to bottlenecks. Processing — butchering and packaging — meat requires a costly USDA license, and facilities that serve small operations like SkyPilot are lacking. In mid-April, Scariot’s local processor caught fire and shut down. Now he drives three hours to the nearest butcher he trusts with his lamb.

The fact that processing infrastructure is built to serve producers who raise tens of thousands, not hundreds, of animals has hamstrung local ranchers for years.

“We’ve centralized our food system so much that it’s made it impossible for the little guy to survive,” said Nick Levendofsky, of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. “Grocery store prices have been going up, but that doesn’t mean the cattleman or farmer is making any more money.” The scale and quantity-over-quality practices of factory farming have allowed large packing companies to keep costs down and maintain a stranglehold on the system. Woe to those who try to compete.

One thing small farms and processors have that the major producers don’t, however, is adaptability, and the current moment has shown how quickly and effectively they can pivot.

“Demand is extraordinary, even after I’ve increased production by 25 percent,” said Joe Cloud, who owns T&E Meats in Harrisburg, Virginia. Cloud processes meat for ranchers who sell directly to restaurants and consumers through community-supported agriculture programs and farmers markets. Before the outbreak, nearly half his customers supplied restaurants where chefs do complicated things with shanks, racks and filets. When those closed, the market shifted overnight to consumers who, by and large, are looking for simple, protean ground beef.