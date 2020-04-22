Mapping Covid-19 in meat and food processing plants

A beef plant in Colorado. A pork plant in Iowa. A hamburger plant in Pennsylvania. Since mid-March, outbreaks of Covid-19 have appeared in meatpacking facilities across the country, infecting hundreds of workers and killing nearly a dozen.

Now, the coronavirus has also reached workers in processed food facilities, which make frozen dinners, baked goods, and dairy products. Some plants have closed temporarily, and others indefinitely, but many remain open even as their workers fall ill in greater numbers.

The spread of the virus is affecting some of the country’s largest agribusiness companies, including Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, Conagra, Hormel, and Kraft Heinz. The map below shows the location of meat and food processing plants where cases of Covid-19 and/or deaths from the disease have been reported. (Hover over the icons for details on the plants).

According to data collected by FERN, as of April 23 at 12pm ET, at least 12 meatpacking plants and three processed food plants are currently closed, and a total of 58 have reported cases of Covid-19. At least 2,460 workers are confirmed sick and at least 17 have died.

Employees who work at these facilities are increasingly frightened to go to work or required to quarantine at home because of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. Some say that their employers have concealed Covid-19 outbreaks or refused to provide protective equipment for workers.

Although there is no immediate risk of food shortages, experts say the massive scale of these meatpacking plants, especially in the beef and pork sectors, means that reduced processing capacity at one plant can have an outsize impact on the meat supply. The shift over time towards fewer, larger plants has exposed the industry to more risk from disease outbreaks.

“At this stage, you can still meet consumer demand,” says James MacDonald, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Maryland who formerly worked for 30 years at the Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. “But it’s starting to get a little scary.”